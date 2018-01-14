



The Corruption and Rights Watch (Corwa) has said President Peter Mutharika must take action immediately to deal with the corruption which is growing at an alarming rate in the country.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Eliah Kamphinda, said it is not surprising that the US government has said it would not support Malawi through Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) again because of cases of corruption.

According to Kamphinda, it is sad that Malawi is involved in corruption citing Cashgate, maizegate and plunder of development funds.

He said in whatever Malawi does, there is a component of corruption which makes donors lose trust in the country including Millennium Challenge Account.

“Many cases of corruption have not been finalised, a situation which is triggering more corruption in the country. I see nothing strange in what Millennium Challenge Account has done. The President must walk the talk on the fight against corruption. Everyone involved should be prosecuted,” Kamphinda said.

He added: “The President must act as soon as possible [because] corruption fight starts from the top. It starts with the President to say I am against corruption and the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) must be free.”

Treasury spokesperson Davis Sado referred The Daily Times to MCA Malawi saying they are better placed to comment on the matter.

MCA’s Communications and Outreach Director, Zilani Khonje, said the current compact which runs up to September 20, 2018 is not affected.

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Executive Director Timothy Mtambo said it is sad that Malawi would not benefit from the next compact at a time the country is experiencing energy crisis and it needs assistance.

According to Mtambo, the leadership of President Mutharika is reaping what it sowed.

“Electricity and energy is at the crisis level and we needed the support from the United States government more than any other countries receiving the support and it is pathetic that we have lost that because of poor governance,” he said.





