



Nyasa Big Bullets are walking in the valley of indecision as they are not sure of how many players they will sign before the start of this season.

Bullets’ Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, disclosed this after completing the signing of Premier Bet Wizards’ striker Patrick Phiri on a three-year deal for undisclosed fee.

Initially, Bullets had planned to sign four players but the Peoples Team might be forced to be on the transfer market for additional reinforcements if the club sells some of its players.

Currently, bulky forward Muhammad Sulumba has left Bullets for South Africa’s Premier Soccer League side, Polokwane City whereas defender Emmanuel Zoya is linked with a move to Zambia.

“We were looking for four players but the number can increase depending on a number of factors. Basically, some of our players have been earmarked to play professional football elsewhere and if the moves materialise we might be forced to sign more players as replacements,” the teams’ CEO said.

Haiya said Bullets were delighted to add Phiri to the team.

“He is one of the players that the coaches demanded. He is young and fast we hope he will add value to the team,” he said.

Phiri’s move was agreed in principle early last week but it was finalised on Friday.

The under-20 player said it was a dream to play for Bullets to enhance his chances to earn a move overseas.

“I think I have done my part at Wizards and it is time for a new challenge. I believe Bullets provides me with the perfect environment to develop further and boost my chances to play outside the country,” he said.

Even though both teams did not reveal the transfer fee, sources indicated that Bullets coughed about K3 million.

Bullets have also signed playmaker, Righteous Banda, from Civil Sporting Club for K5 million.





