Matthew 7:24-25 “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.”

The foundations determine the building. If foundations are strong, the building can be strong as well. That’s why the person who is building an upstairs house should lay stronger foundations that the one building a mud house with one bedroom.

The one who is building an upstairs house is expected to spend more resources and time on the foundations than the one bedroom one.

Therefore spend a proportional amount of time and resources on your foundations that will determine what you are building.

Spend quality time and resources in the Word of God, in prayer, in study if you are student, in giving to God, in teaching your young ones, in showing love, in making right preparations.

That will be a sure foundation.

Even if you look like you are not making any progress, don’t stop laying good foundations. Others may seem to be ahead, but they may be building a small structure and that’s why they finished earlier on their foundations.

Keep on building foundation till it is strong enough to hold the building.

2018 is our greater year in all dimensions and therefore needs strong foundations, work on it now.

Confession

I am building a stronger structure and will work strongly on foundations. I refuse to fail. Whatever I am doing will stand in Jesus name. Amen

