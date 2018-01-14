



Football Association of Malawi (Fam) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have warned clubs that are signing players before the opening of the domestic transfer window, to tread carefully.

The international transfer window opened on January 1 but the domestic window opens on January 15.

However, clubs such as Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have started signing players, ahead of next season. Be Forward Wanderers have signed free agent Niyikiza Aimable, Dennis Chembezi, Mischeck Botomani (from Premier Bet Wizards), Dan Kumwenda, Peter Cholopi and William Thole from Azam Tigers.

Bullets have signed Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club whereas Lazarus Nyemera has rejoined Silver Strikers from Mzuni.

Wanderers have started the transfer business earlier because they are participating in the Caf Champions League.

Fam Transfer Matching System Manager, Casper Jangale and Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda, said the two bodies do not recognise any local player transfer because the window is closed.

Jangale said clubs must complete their paperwork properly before finalising transfers with the association.

“I feel that it is not necessarily wrong for clubs to discuss with players they want to sign. This is, in fact, the first process you take when you want to sign a player. We are just advising them that once the DTMS [Domestic Transfer Matching System] opens, they must do it in good time,” Jangale said.

Banda also advised clubs to follow transfer rules and regulations.

One of the controversial transfers involved Blessings Tembo’s move from Silver Strikers to Wanderers, as a free agent.

Tembo, having signed a three-year contract with Wanderers upon expiry of his contract with Silver, said he wanted to stay put with the Bankers.

The player has since started training with the Nomads.





