A 40-year-old man, Justine Mbewe, is behind bars at Nkhunga police in Nkhotakota for sexually abusing and impregnating his own 16 year old daughter.

According to Nkhunga police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, between July 2017 and January 2018 Mbewe was sexually abusing the teenager.

“On January 12, 2018 Mbewe’s wife noted signs of pregnancy on her daughter and upon questioning her, she revealed to have been sleeping with her father and medical report from Nkhunga health centre confirmed the girl to be three months pregnant,” Esau said.

Justine Mbewe who comes from Mkondambiri village Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district will appear in court soon to answer charges of defilement that contravene section 138 of the penal code.

Apart from condemning Mbewe’s actions, police have since called upon stakeholders that work towards the eradication of defilement cases to extend their services to Dwangwa where the vice refuses to die.