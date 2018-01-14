



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it has finished scrutiny of four out of 13 case files linked to K236 billion unaccounted for in government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2009 and 2014.

In an interview on Wednesday, ACB Director General, Reyneck Matemba said the bureau will provide further information on the investigations later.

“We have finished working on four files. At the moment, we are working on the fifth one which we may conclude soon. But looking at the files, there is no name of a cabinet minister,” Matemba said.

In 2016, ACB stated that the 13 files it was scrutinising detail payments from the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to 13 companies. The bureau said the amount was to the une of K17.1 billion.

Public Accounts Committee (Pac), vice chairperson, Kamlepo Kalua, at the time told the media that seven out of the 13 files which were submitted to the ACB were of cabinet ministers.

In an interview on Thursday Pac chairperson of Alekeni Menyani, said with a new Director General in office, he expects the ACB to be effective.

“We expect ACB to be a biting dog. Although we expect that the ACB is cognizant of the fact that there is a due process of the law that has to be followed, we expect the ACB to deliver to us one or two issues that are worth noting,” Menyani said.

When pressure for release of names of companies and individuals mounted, former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale stopped Pac, National Audit Office (NAO) and the ACB from releasing the names before government had verified whether the people and business mentioned were in wrong.

Initially a 2015 Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), forensic audit report revealed that K577 billion was not accounted for in the five years. This amount was, however, reduced to K236 billion in a second report issued by RSM.





