



The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Bunda campus, which was closed on December 13, following students’ protest against blackouts will re-open on January 22.

In a statement from the University, signed by registrar Phillip Kaonda, released on Friday says all students will be re-registered for the semester after meeting new registration requirements, which include payment of K3 400 towards replacing and repairing property damaged during the demonstrations.

According to the statement, each student will also be required to sign a consent letter that they will abide rules and regulations of the university, which include the university Act, the statutes and the students Rules and regulations.

It further warns that students who fail to meet the conditions set by the university will not be re-registered, and will not be allowed to be on the campus.

Civil Society Education Coalition (Scec) executive director Benedicto Kondowe commended the university management’s decision to re-open the institution, saying closure of any learning institution has its own effects.

“Dialogue is important in everything. Students should appreciate that any closure has the effect of the time that will take for them to complete their programmes,” he said.

Kondowe further asked government to take seriously the issue of blackouts as they are affecting many sectors, including education.

On December 7, 8 and 12 2017 Luanar students took to the streets after they experienced prolonged blackouts.

The protests led to the arrest of 46 students, who are currently on bail. One of the students, Prince Kamwanza, died at Kamuzu Central Hospital, but cause of his death remain unclear.

The post Luanar Bunda campus re-opens Jan 22 appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link