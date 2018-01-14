Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Richard Msowoya and Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo have accused leader of the party Lazarus Chakwera of hypocrisy.

Kaliwo and Msowoya together with Mcdonald Lombola who is 2nd Vice President, Treasure General Tony Kandiero and Deputy Secretary General James Kaunda say Chakwera is acting against his own word of bringing unity in MCP and abiding by the party constitution.

According to a memorandum signed by the five senior members, Chakwera is among others just doing some important party issues on his own without following the MCP constitution.

“You declared Mr President that the Consultative Meeting had accepted that divisions exist in our party. However, you emphasised that unity of the Party was of Paramount importance. Therefore you said as a party we must advance on the basis of the unity.

“Mr President, it is with deep regret that we note with grave concern that you are going against your word that you delivered to the Malawian Nation in the communique dated 1st December 2017; by calling for, among other things, a Management Committee meeting comprising Directors not recognised by the Party Constitution. In other words, you are persistently flouting the very fundamental principles of unity and abiding by the Party Constitution,” reads the memorandum addressed to Chakwera.

According to the senior MCP officials, Chakwera’s handling of party issues is unacceptable.

The five also called for the postponement of the meeting which was slated to take place on 13th January.