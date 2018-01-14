



The leadership of General Assembly of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) last year failed to hold an elective assembly, such that its leaders are heading the church body illegally.

The General Assembly which comprises Livingstonia, Nkhoma, Blantyre, Lusaka and Harare is currently being led by moderator Very Reverend Timothy Nyasulu and General Secretary Reverend Colin M’bawa.

According to the constitution, leaders are supposed to be in office for four years which expired last year and lections were scheduled for December 2017.

While admitting that they are operating illegally, Reverend M’bawa told The Sunday Times that the CCAP constitution mandates them to continue leading the synods till an elective assembly is held.

“We planned to hold the elective Assembly in Harare but the donors who are the synods did not manage to submit their budgets in time. We called the synods leaderships on the matter and it is them who decided that we hold our assembly in June this year,” he said.

M’bawa said the host Harare synod submitted the budget of USD19,000 (K13.6 million) of which 25 percent was allocated to the synods of Livingstonia, Nkhoma and Blantyre, with the remaining 12.5 percent split between Lusaka and Harare synods.

He disclosed that the future remains bleak since none of the synods has shown commitment to raise the said amounts.

“We appeal to well-wishers to support us because if the synods are not giving us the money then the meeting will also be postponed to a later date which is not right because the constitution is supposed to be respected all the time,” M’bawa added.

However, Livingstonia Synod General Secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo differed with M’bawa on the reason behind the postponement of the assembly meeting.

Nyondo said it is not true that the elective assembly failed because of the synods’ failure to pay their budgets adding there were some misunderstandings within the synods which they agreed to resolve before going to the elections.

“There are some synods that raised the money and leaders cannot say that lack of funds is the main excuse. So we heard we are going to hold the assembly meeting this June and we are waiting for proper communication of the dates,” Nyondo said.

On his part Blantyre Synod’s General Secretary Reverend Alex Maulana said the synod is aware about the changed dates for the assembly meeting but denied commenting further on the matter.

Both Nkhoma synod’s Reverend Chatha Msangaambe and his General Secretary Reverend Vasco Kachipapa were not available for comment as their mobile phones were out of reach.

CCAP General Assembly is the overseer of the five synods and it played a major role in resolving the boundary conflicts that erupted between Nkhoma and Livingstonia synods.





