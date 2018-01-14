



Malawi National Council for Sports has ordered its affiliates currently operating from its building in Blantyre to vacate by January 25 this year.

The affected affiliates are Netball Association of Malawi (Nam), Lawn Tennis Association of Malawi (LTAM), Special Olympics Malawi, Hockey Association of Malawi (Ham) and Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM).

An inside source told The Sunday Times that the affiliates occupied the rooms at no cost.

In a letter dated January 9, 2018 addressed to these affiliates, MNCS Executive Secretary, George Jana, said the reason for the vacation is because they want the rooms to be filled by new employees.

“By requirement of Government, the MNCS is expected to fill all positions on its organo-structure that are currently vacant. Currently the council has engaged to fill the positions and expects the identified recruits to report for work on February 1, 2018. Unfortunately the council currently does not have adequate office space from where the new recruits would operate. It is therefore in light of this that we are writing to giving you notice of our intention to re-enter the office spaces which you are currently using,” reads part of the letter signed by Jana.

Nam General Secretary, Carol Bapu and Special Olympics Country Director, Felix Chisowa, confirmed receipt of the letter.

Bapu they were looking for an alternative plan, while Chisowa said they were waiting for response from the Board of Directors on the way forward.

Ham administration Manager, Benjamin Chaura, and LTAM General Secretary, Stan Kaunda, expressed ignorance on the matter and both asked for more time to investigate.

MNCS building is situated opposite Kamuzu Stadium.

Apart from hosting the affiliates, MNCS runs business at the place like conference room, bar and hostels.





