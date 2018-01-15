As Malawi Government through the ministry of health is still battling to curb the spread of cholera, a health activist has called for a ban of handshakes as a prevention measure.

Health activist George Jobe who is also Executive Director of Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has urged government to ban handshakes in the country.

“This is worrisome that as we fight the outbreak, the numbers of patients are also increasing. In other countries, they have banned handshakes we can still do the same in our country,” said Jobe.

Meanwhile, health ministry officials have disclosed they are to ensure that the disease does not spread further in the country.

Since the outbreak was recorded last year, four people from Karonga district have died due to the disease.

The outbreak has also spread to some districts including Salima but with majority of patients being registered in Karonga district and Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital.