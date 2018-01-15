



Nyasa Big Bullets Director of Technical [Committee], Malinda Chinyama, faces a daunting task after being given 10 days to state whether there is need to hire another coach or not.

Chinyama, after meeting members of the technical panel, is expected to write a report, recommending players that should either be axed from the team or loaned out.

Reports suggest that Bullets intend to axe 12 players.

The order is effective January 12, meaning that Chinyama must submit recommendations to the board by January 22.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, assured the coaching panel, that consists of Rodgers Yasin (interim Head Coach), Elia Kananji (assistant Coach) and Team Manager James Chilapondwa that their jobs were safe.

“It is true that our Director of Technical (Committee) has to meet members of the technical panel to discuss their targets. Depending on the outcome and recommendations, the board will take necessary action.

“However, I can assure you that we don’t have any idea of sacking any coach. Furthermore, the Director of Technical [Committee] will also come up with a list of players that must be sold, loaned out or dropped,” Haiya said.

Chinyama confirmed that he will meet technical panel members and players before submitting his report to the board.

“We don’t have any plans to fire our coaches. We will discuss our targets and see how best we can achieve that. At Bullets, the league is always a priority, and winning a trophy or two is what is required.

“My meetings with the coaches will also help us identify what we need to do to help the coaches to get good results. We want to be winning trophies while playing entertaining football,” he said.

Kananji said they were not shaken by the idea of holding the meeting, describing it as important if the team is to perform better this season.

“We, certainly, need this meeting to discuss our goals and how we intend to achieve them. Obviously, we will state which new players we want and the ones that can be loaned out,” he said.

Bullets appointed Yasin, who has a Caf A-Licence, to head the panel because Kananji has a Caf C Licence.





