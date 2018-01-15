



Premier Lodge in Chileka, Blantyre, on Saturday hosted Black Missionaries during a show that attracted a massive audience.

The venue, dubbed the home ground for Black Missionaries, proved too small for the audience as it was filled to the brim.

People did not find it easy to get inside as they jostled at the point of entry.

Surely, Premier Lodge owners have a huge task to extend the venue to avoid overcrowding but also make it easier for people to enjoy performances.

Despite this challenge, people enjoyed the reggae vibes from Saturday to the early hours of yesterday.

In fact, some of the people did not want to let go Black Missionaries, which performed for close to three hours non-stop, having taken charge of proceedings on the stage from Anthony Mr Cool Makondetsa.

Makondetsa has missed some performances of late due to illness but he has recovered.

The musician also performed for some time, offering songs from his albums including Fuko Lokondedwa.

“I have recovered. I am fine now. I just want to take this opportunity to thank people for coming in large numbers. January is a difficult month but people came in large numbers,” Makondetsa said.

The ‘Mbumba ya Abraham’ star said the show was part of giving people a treat as the country celebrates the life of John Chilembwe.

“We are enjoying this freedom of performing our music because of freedom fighters such as John Chilembwe,” Makondetsa said.

He described 2017 as a difficult year for him because of sickness, which forced him to delay his album project.

“But, by March this year, I will drop a new album,” the musician said.

It seems 2018 will see more albums on the ground as Black Missionaries have also indicated that they will be working on Kuimba 11 and that some of the songs will start hitting the airwaves in March.

With the Chilembwe Day holiday today, people wanted to dance all the way but Blacks’ lead vocalist, Anjiru Fumulani, realising they had another show yesterday in Balaka, made sure they bowed out at around 4am.

They, however, offered the best on the night, treating people to songs from their Kuimba albums.

The sound was faultless except towards the end of the show when the output was poor.

Before Anjiru stepped out of the stage, he gave a chance to Zembani Band’s Sam Smack, who, backed by Black Missionaries, dropped two renditions.

Earlier, people had time to sample a performance by Moda Fumulani, Khozie Masimbe and Yanjanani Chumbu.

Anjiru told the audience that Moda, who has been performing with Wailing Brothers, will start performing with them again next month.

“We welcome him back; he will start performing with us in February. He is our brother and we are thankful that he was also part of the show today,” Anjiru said.

Moda could not be drawn to comment on the issue but was quick to say that he was happy to perform with Black Missionaries on the night, offering songs done by his late brother Gift.

This was the first show in Blantyre for Black Missionaries, Makondetsa and other Chileka siblings, having had their last show for 2017 at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall on Boxing Day.

“This is our first show in Blantyre in 2018. We always value the support that people give us. We are still on holiday but we thought it wise to come out and give people a treat and also celebrate John Chilembwe, who fought for freedom for the country,” Anjiru said





