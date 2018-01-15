A political analyst has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is abusing office by not following the party’s constitution.

On Friday, MCP vice president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustavo Kaliwo and three other senior party members penned a letter to Chakwera accusing him of not abiding by the constitution and of dividing the party.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with Malawi24, the analyst Wonderful MKhutche blamed Chakwera for abusing his office by not following the MCP constitution when discharging his duties.

“Chakwera is abusing office by overlooking the party’s constitution. As head of the entity, he needs to build the party around the accepted rules,” he said.

He also noted that there are cracks in MCP that need to be sealed since the issue of intraparty differences is now a disease.

“This is 2018. It is definitely a bad timing for the splits taking life in the party,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

According to Mkhutche, MCP needs to be united if it wants to win in 2019. He observed that the party has a history of uniting within itself when such matters arise and expressed hope that the same thing will happen this time.

“If this is not the case, the party will once again fail to make it. There is a lot of homework the party needs to do. One of it is seeking a national appeal.

“This will be one of the deciding factors in 2019 bearing in mind that each of two strong competitors depends on a region for its votes,” he said.

Mkhutche then advised Chakwera to observe the laws of the party when discharging his duties.

“He is leading a party that has strong intra-party democracy,” he said. “That is a political asset on which a stronger party can be built on.”