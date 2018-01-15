



President Peter Mutharika has described Reverend John Chilembwe as a visionary and patriotic leader who worked so hard to transform his people.

Speaking in Chiradzulu when he presided over the memorial service of worship in memory of Chilembwe, Mutharika called on the nation to embrace the spirit of patriotism and hard work if the nation is to transform.

“Chilembwe was hard working, patriotic, loving and fearless. A man of high integrity who also fought for the rights of women. We need to emulate his example if we are to advance this nation. National transformation is a collective effort,” said Mutharika.

Describing the day as very important, Mutharika said like Moses and Jesus in the Bible, Chilembwe faced resistance but kept fighting “until his last breath.”

This year’s service was commemorated under the theme “Embracing God for National Transformation.”

Concurring with the president, Reverend Patrick Makondesa, President of African Baptist Centre, Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) called for national transformation and spirit of sacrifice among Malawians.

Said Makondesa: “The nation needs transformation to become great. We need to give ourselves as a living sacrifice. Our change should go beyond culture and tradition. Our nation is great, its people are great, our leaders too are great. We just have to be faithful to God and believe in ourselves that as a nation we can progress and achieve what we want but not push each other down.”

He highlighted that with a renewed mind, every person either in government or opposition can serve the nation adding that transformation is key to spiritual and physical greatness.

“A person who is not transformed does not see a problem in doing evil acts such as stealing drugs from a public hospital, they are engulfed with envy and jealous instead of exercising love and care for others. Be patriotic and view the world in a different spectrum. The more our spiritual morality is evident, the more our nation becomes a better place to be,” he said.

On her part, Minister of Culture, Civic Education and Community Development, Grace Chiumia, described Chilembwe as a visionary leader who loved his people without ceasing.

Born in 1871, Chilembwe was killed in 1915. He was buried at an unknown place in Esperanza Estate in Mulanje.

