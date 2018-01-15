



Disagreements have rocked the Blue League, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wing whose patron is President Peter Mutharika, with some of the wing’s members attacking it and the leadership of the party on social media.

One of the Blue League’s members who have been attacking the DPP and Blue League’s leadership on social media, but refused to be named for fear of reprisals, said he is not satisfied with the way the wing has been conducting business, raising concerns that the development may negatively affect DPP’s performance in the 2019 elections.

“Blue League has been letting the youth of this country down because there is nothing tangible it is doing. I think everything boils down to the leadership of both the Blue League and the DPP. Some of us are not happy with the way things are going at the moment,” said the member.

Of late, a number of Blue League members have turned to social media, especially Facebook, to express their dissatisfaction with the way the wing’s leadership is running affairs.

The development comes after Blue League members conducted elections that ushered in new leadership in December last year.

But Blue League Director of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Alex Business, has dismissed assertions that all was not well in the grouping.

“Of course, we have come across Facebook posts that are talking bad about Blue League. But, then, you must know that Blue League is a professional grouping whose members are professional in their dealing. Professionals cannot talk bad of a professional grouping.

“Therefore, those who are talking through social media are not bonafide members of Blue League but enemies of the Democratic Progressive Party. Blue League, and indeed Democratic Progressive Party, members are too smart for that; they cannot wash dirty linen in public. Those talking ill of the Blue League are against the party considering that our patron is the President himself,” Business said.

Blue League, which was launched in 2015, seeks to promote ideas and the agenda of the DPP, according to Business.





