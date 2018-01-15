



Blue Eagles have re-appointed Deklerk Msakakuona as head coach, months after suspending Audlow Makonyola.

Msakakuona’s return follows a meeting the club had on January 10 2018 at Malawi Police National Headquarters to review the team’s performance in 2017 season.

Following the changes, caretaker Coach Christopher Sibale has been demoted to the position of assistant Coach whereas Wilson Chidati is Team Manager, replacing Ken Mponda who has been fired.

Chimwemwe Chitedze has been maintained as Goalkeepers’ Trainer. This means Makonyola will not return to the club after he was suspended for allegedly failing to enforce discipline in the team.

However, the club cleared him of all the charges last week but insisted that his return to Eagles was not automatic.

Eagles Chairperson, Alaxander Ngwala, on Saturday confirmed the appointment of the Malawi under-17 national football team mentor (Msakakuona).

“He is back to his home. He is one of the best coaches in the country, and we are confident that he will inspire the team to win more trophies. Our target is to win the TNM Super League next season,” said Ngwala about the man who is also the senior national football team assistant coach.

Msakakuona asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

Chidati, who worked as Msakakuona’s assistant previously, welcomed the changes.

“I have not been communicated [to] officially but I am ready to work in any position,” Chidati said.

Football Association of Malawi General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, said he was yet to be briefed on the issue, but said Msakakuona has a running contract as the Flames assistant Coach.

In the just-ended season, Eagles finished on position five with 45 points from 30 games, 24 points behind champions, Be Forward Wanderers.





