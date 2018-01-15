Today, the country is commemorating Chilembwe day. As is the tradition, a ceremony was conducted at the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulo today.

President Peter Mutharika was in attendance so was MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

The suprising thing was that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) tabloids run by notorious DPP boys Martin Nkasala and Chance Chingwalungwalu were at it.

They have gone to town accusing the MCP leader Dr Chakwera of disrespecting our fallen hero. According to them, they say Dr Chakwera displayed arrogance by laying a wreath at John Chilembwe’s memorial pillar with one hand, a sign that he has no respect to others and the fallen heroes as per the Malawian culture.

These boys went ahead saying that what Chakwera did was very shameful of someone who will be president in 2019.

Ironically, President Mutharika and first lady Getrude Mutharika, also laid their wreaths at the same function and as you can also see in the pictures, they did so with one hand as well.

To DPP Cadets, President Mutharika laying wreath first with one hand during the function is just perfect. First lady Getrude Mutharika laying wreath using one hand is also fine AND only Chakwera doing the same with one hand is disrespectful. What a stupid thinking!

To Martin Nkasala, Chance Chingwalungwalu and the entire DPP propagandists, our free advice is that you should slow down. Chakwera is like your father so is Mutharika before they are politicians. Respect them like how you would wish your own parents to be respected