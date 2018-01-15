



After emerging one of the country’s biggest hip hop acts in 2017, Fredokiss is keeping the momentum with a video release slated for next month.

“There is a lot of content that we will be releasing throughout the year, but to start with; we will be releasing the Amafila Fredo music video next month. This video was shot at the three concerts which we held last year and HD Plus of Sukez is behind the production,” he explained.

According to him, one of the setbacks challenging the production of music videos is what he said over usage of drones.

He said the industry is currently coming up with high quality music videos and conceded the need for him and his team to come out with videos that would stand out.

“This video will stand out because it is more participatory and the content is rare. We are planning to release the video online through my YouTube channel and also through local television stations,” the Ghetto King Kong said.

Last year, the artist was the talk of the town as far as the rap/hip-hop industry is concerned.

He spiced up his act with the daring three free concerts he and his crew held across the country.

In the Urban Music Party awards he went home with the best rap/hip-hop, best live act and urban artist of the year.

“2017 was a blessed year in which God challenged the thinking of most youth through what He was doing through me and my team. This demonstrated that all things are possible through him.

“God does not run out of miracles as He is a God of wonders. He is not just God of 2017, He is God of eternity. This year is unique and way better than last year in so many ways that God is about to reveal,” he said in an interview in Lilongwe recently.

The artist added that the video would be submitted to Trace Africa. Last year, the artist submitted the Dear Jah Jah video on Trace Africa which eventually got massive airplay.

Being a ghetto youth ambassador, Fredokiss acknowledges that there are a lot of youths in the country who are struggling to break into the music industry.

He said there are several reasons behind this.

“Firstly, there is lack of persistence, patience and faith among most of the youth. Some are even in the industry for the wrong reasons as all they want is fame. On the other hand, they do not have a business strategy,” he said.

The post Fredokiss geared to take on 2018 appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link