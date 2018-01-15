National Football Team second assistant coach Derkleck Msakakuona has been named Blue Eagles head coach.

The club’s executive committee held a meeting in Lilongwe where the decision to hire Msakakuona was made.

The meeting held on 10th January at Police headquarters was aimed at scrutinizing the team’s performance in the just ended football season.

Msakakuona left Blue Eagles two years ago following his appointment to work with the National Team but the club has thought it wise to bring him back.

According to a statement signed by Chairperson Alexander Ngwala, the head coach will be assisted by Christopher Sibale.

Wilson Chidati who was Blue Eagles coach for the past two seasons has been named the club’s team manager while Missi Kampira is his assistant.

However, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda has confirmed that Msakakuona has got a running contract as assistant coach for Flames.

On Msakakuona’s appointment at Blue Eagles, Gunda refused to comment saying he was yet to be informed by the club.

But in his words, Eagles chairperson Ngwala said despite Msakakuona having a running contract with FAM they still thought of hiring him knowing that the national team trains and plays games occasionally.

Full technical panel list:

Head coach: Derkleck Msakakuona

Assistant Coach: Christopher Sibale

Team Manager: Wilson Chidati

Assistant Team Manager: Missi Kampira

Goalkeeper Trainer: Chimwemwe Chitedze

Team Doctors: Noel Kainja and

Chikondi Mandalasi

Media Officer: Joseph Kachikho.