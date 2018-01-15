



Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Rafiq Mussa has agreed to join Masters Security FC who are bolstering their squad ahead of the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Champions League matches next month.

The Nomads general secretary Mike Butao, confirmed that the player as handed in a transfer request but the club was yet to sanction the move.

“After he officially requested to leave we asked for the opinion of the technical panel which has not yet responded. At an appropriate time we shall communicate,” he said.

But Butao hinted they could sanction the transfer after declaring in an interview yesterday that the club “does not want to hold back careers of players that can have game time elsewhere.”

The general secretary could not immediately disclose whether the former Bvumbwe Research player would move on loan or permanently.

Mussa, who was reduced to a peripheral role at Nomads last season, yesterday said that negotiations were underway with Masters.

“All I can say is that we are still talking,” said the midfielder, whose contract reportedly ends next year.

However, a source close to the player said he has already agreed to the terms of the deal but was waiting for Wanderers’ clearance which was expected to be issued at the weekend.

Masters Security general secretary Zacharia Kumwenda refused to comment on the matter, saying: “I will only say something once we have released our full squad on January 31.”

Meanwhile, another Nomads player Foster Namwela has expressed displeasure after being dropped from the squad that travelled to Mozambique at the weekend for an international friendly match against that country’s national Mocambola champions UD Songo.

Speaking to Times Radio on Saturday, Namwela said he was bitter not to be part of the squad.

“Even during training, I was not being featured and yet one of the players they were featuring in my position is not even a central defender.

“I want the team to tell me whether I am still part of their plans or not so that I can start planning for the future, otherwise I still have enough gas in my tank,” he said.

But Butao said Namwela is not the first or the only player to be dropped from a game or trip.

“Coaches decide who to pick for any game and that needs to be respected by both players and executive committee,” he said.

