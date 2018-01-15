



Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has said it will soon name a new coach for the Queens ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games slated for April in Queensland Australia.

NAM president Khungekile Matiya said this follows an executive committee meeting they had on Saturday.

“We will unveil the coach and the assistant coach soon,” she said yesterday.

The NAM boss also said the meeting agreed that the Queens should kick-start their preparations for the games early next month.

Until recently, Queens legend Mary Waya was the substantive coach following the illness of veteran mentor Griffin ‘Zagallo’ Saenda.

Waya was in charge of the team that went to Australia for the six-team Fast5 World Netball Series where the Queens finished last after losing all their matches.

She also led the Queens to England towards the end of last year where they played three test series.

Meanwhile, Saenda has said he is feeling much better and is ready to bounce back.

“I am getting there and should they [NAM] need my services, I will be available,” he said.

