



Malawi Stock Exchange-listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) on Friday donated various food items worth K500, 000 to Pashello Charitable Trust at Ngabu in Chikwawa District.

Pashello Charitable Trust runs an orphanage which looks after over 100 orphans and vulnerable children in Chikwawa and also offers support to needy students in secondary schools and colleges.

Some of the items donated include bags of maize flour, rice, cooking oil and sugar.

NBM’s Social Media Executive, Eneless Mlongoti, said the donation confirmed NBM commitment towards helping vulnerable groups in the country, including children.

“At NBM, we believe that vulnerable groups, especially children, should be supported so that they realise their goals and be productive citizens of this country. I would like to thanks NBM management for making it possible for us to support Pashello Charitable Trust,” Mlongoti said.

Pashello Charitable Trust Executive Director, Felia Malola, thanked NBM for the donation, saying it had come at an opportune time.

“We registered this organisation in 2011 with only 20 orphans but now we look after over 100 children who include orphans and other vulnerable children

“This donation will help us a lot in giving the children good food so that when they go to their homes, they should have at least eaten three meals here at the centre,” Malola said.

She said the children attend nursery school at the orphanage before being fed and retire to their respective homes.

“We have managed to buy every child a school uniform because others were in rugs and we thought they should all look the same,” Malola said.

She said Pashello is constructing a structure which will, among other things, house a clinic, multi-purpose hall and dormitories.





Source link