



After pulling a fast one on Nyasa Big Bullets over the signing of midfielder Lazarus Nyemera, Silver Strikers have again acted swiftly by signing striker Mphatso Philiemon from Blue Eagles.

Before the dissolution of Bullets executive committee to pave the way for a board of directors’ takeover, the club’s former chairperson Noel Lipipa said Philiemon was one of their key targets.

“He [Philiemon] has all the absolute essentials of a complete forward, his positioning is fantastic and we are looking at getting him on board,” said Lipipa.

But just like the Nyemera deal, the Bankers pulled a fast one and signed Philiemon at the weekend reportedly at a K4.5 million transfer fee.

Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda yesterday confirmed having signed Philiemon on a three-year deal.

Ironically, as of yesterday Silver were also closing in on another Bullets target—Dwangwa United midfielder Jack Chiona.

Said Nyirenda: “As we are talking, I am in Dwangwa to complete Chiona’s deal. Hopefully by this evening [yesterday] we should have completed the deal.”

Silver, who finished third in the TNM Super League in the just-ended season, are also closing in on Civil Sporting Club’s Raphael Phiri.

Bullets have so far signed Righteous Banda from Civil and Patrick Phiri from PremierBet Wizards.

TNM Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers have so far signed seven players, namely William Thole, Peter Cholopi, Dan Kumwenda (Azam Tigers), Blessings Tembo (Silver), Dennis Chembezi and Mischeck Botomani (Wizards) and Niikiza Aimable (Bullets)

The post Silver pull a fast one on BB again appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link