



Airtel Top 8 Cup champions, Silver Strikers, have roped in rising striker Mphatso Philimon from Blue Eagles on a three-year deal, giving a strong hint that the Bankers mean serious business next season.

Philimon, who was the TNM Super League’s second top scorer with 14 goals last season, is Silver’s second signing after the club also re-signed Lazarus Nyemera from Mzuni on a free transfer last week.

Philimon is believed to be a replacement for Mathews Sibale who joined Costa do Sol of Mozambique after finishing as the top goal scorer with 16 league goals last season.

Silver General Secretary, Thabo Nyirenda, on Saturday confirmed that the striker had joined the club on an undisclosed transfer fee.

“He is our player now but other details will be revealed later. But we are happy to complete the deal,” said Nyirenda, whose team lost captain Blessings Tembo to Be Forward Wanderers.

Silver yesterday also completed the signing of Dwangwa United attacker Jack Chiona.

Nyirenda confirmed the signing of Chiona.

Silver Coach, Lovemore Fazili, said Philimon was a great addition to the team.

“Philimon is a quality player, and we believe that he will be important for us next season. We are building a good team, blended with experienced and youthful players,” said Fazili, whose side finished on third place on the log table last season with 61 points from 30 games, eight points behind champions Be Forward Wanderers.

Philimon said he was delighted to join Silver .

“I thank Eagles for allowing me to move to Silver. I will work hard to help Silver do well next season,” the former Msundwe United and Ntchisi Wanderers striker said.

Silver have invaded the market alongside Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers, who have signed seven and two players, respectively.

Bullets finished on second place of the league’s log table last season.





Source link