President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to stop downplaying progress if the country is to be transformed.

Mutharika made the remarks during the commemoration of John Chilembwe Day at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu district.

According Malawi’s head of state, most Malawians have a tendency of downplaying progress, a habit which he said is derailing the progress of the country.

Mutharika then asked Malawians to change how they think and emulate Chilembwe’s spirit so that the country should progress.

“Transformation begins with the renewal of our minds. This is what The Holy Bible tells us in Romans 12 verse 2. The change of the mindset is the beginning of the national transformation. National transformation is a collective process.

“We all have to change the way we think and do things in for this country to change. But it takes courage to change a country. Change is never always welcome. That is why Chilembwe faced resistance and got killed. ,” Mutharika said.

The president further urged Malawians to stop the habit of thanking when someone has died saying that the habit is not good.

According to Mutharika people in this country should learn to be appreciative when someone is performing well since this is the only way that the country can progress.

“And do you remember how people opposed Bingu? They conspired and he died. When he died, the same people turned around and said he was visionary. Amalawi timakonda munthu akapita. Tisinthe! Tisiye khalidwe limenelo.”

“Today, I am facing every kind of resistance while I am leading this country to transformation. They said Peter Mutharika cannot be a president. He must go back to the university where he belongs. I became the president. They said Peter Mutharika is economically clueless. I took the badly damaged economy and now the economy has recovered,” Malawi’s first citizen said.

Mutharika further outlined some of the achievements by his government like National Identification Programme, construction of roads and community technical colleges among others.

“We started the National Registration Programme so that Malawi must be a well -organised society. They said this can never happen. This sizitheka mentality is bringing this country down.

“Now every Malawian above the age of 16 is going to have a National ID. They said there is nothing my government is doing,” Mutharika said.