Be Forward Wanderers say they are not done in the transfer market as they are now looking to sign a striker.

Despite signing six players, the 2017 TNM Super League champions say they are not done until they have completed all what they planned before the transfer market closes.

According to Mighty Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao, they has managed to get what they anticipated but now they are remaining with a striker.

“As of now we can’t say we are done sourcing players, yes we have managed to sign good players who performed colorfully in the past season but now we will be looking for a striker,” Butao told MBC.

According to information sourced by Malawi24, the Lali Lubani based team are eyeing Nyasa Big Bullets forward Chiukepo Msowoya.

Chiukepo’s contract at Bullets is reported to have expired and the player wants to join Nomads who are Bullets’ rivals.

During the current transfer window, Wanderers have signed Peter Cholopi, goalkeeper William Thole and Dan Kumwenda from Azam Tigers.

They also raided relegated Premier Bet Wizards to get Dennis Chembezi and Misheck Botomani.

Last week, former Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo moved to the Blantyre based side. He joined Nomads on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract Silver Strikers.

The 2017 Super League champions are preparing for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.