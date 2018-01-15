A prison warder based at Kasungu Prison is behind bars for murdering a prisoner identified as Jonas Zinaumaleka, 31.

The incident occurred on January 11, 2018. The warder has been identified as Wellos Kusakala aged 31.

According to Kasungu police deputy spokesperson Harry Namwaza, the prisoner Zinaumaleka who was serving his sentence at Kasungu Prison was taken out together with other eleven prisoners to work in the suspect’s garden.

“In the course of doing the assigned work, Zinaumaleka and three other inmates escaped but with the help of other inmates Zinaumaleka and other two escapees were apprehended while the fourth one managed to escape,” he said.

After the three were caught, Kusakala got angry and heavily assaulted Zinaumaleka with a hoe handle and the prisoner sustained head injuries.

He was later taken into prison cells where he died during the night of January 11.

Postmortem examination conducted at Kasungu District Hospital revealed that death occurred due to head injuries.

Kusakala will appear before court to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code when investigations are completed.

Wellos Kusakala comes from Ulaya, Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa district while Jonas Zinaumaleka, hailed from Kondwerani village, Traditional Authority Chidzuma in Kasungu district.