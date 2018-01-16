Umodzi Party (UP) President Professor John Chisi has asked all political parties in the country including the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to desist from violence as the day draws near for the polls.

Malawi is scheduled hold its second tripartite election in May 2019 at a date to be announced by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the campaign period is set to open two months before the elections.

In previous elections like the one held in 2014, the country witnessed a number of violence with the waste being that happened in Thyolo involving the then supporters of the ruling People’s Party (PP) under Dr. Joyce Banda and DPP supporters.

The fracas led to the death of two people including the police officer who was attacked to death by DPP supporters.

Speaking in an interview with faceofmalawi reporter on how the party is preparing for the 2019 general election, Chisi said everything is in progress.

“The party is scheduled to hold its convention after the month of August and now we are working on the budget and the venue of the convention.

“Let me take this opportunity to ask all political parties to desist from violence and the police to do their job professionally,” said Chisi.

Chisi also asked all political parties to desist from using the youths to attack others.