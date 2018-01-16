Eastern Region police say crime in the region was cut by 14 percent in the year of 2017.

This was said at a New Year’s party for the police held on Saturday, 13th of January in Zomba district.

In her remarks, Eastern Region Police Commissioner Martha Suwedi said they have reduced crime by 14 percent due to the hardworking spirit among the security providers.

She added that although they came across with many problems during the year but they worked hard to reach their goal.

Suwedi pointed out awareness campaigns and police patrols as some of the measures they used to accomplish their goal.

She therefore encouraged the police officers to be hard working and remain professional in this year of 2018 as well as the coming years.

Suwedi said they are looking forward to reducing crime and make Malawi free from crime.

The security providers have since commended the general public for providing tips about suspects terrorising their localities.