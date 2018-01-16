Some drama groups, particularly those from the Northern Region, have cried foul over the delay to run the national finals of the K5 million Superior Drama competition.

The national finals for the competition are yet to be held following the success of the regional finals held in October last year.

“We are hearing nothing from the organisers and this is worrisome. The organisers have not even had the courtesy to contact us to tell us where they are with the national finals,” one of the actors from the Northern Region, who did not want to be named, said.

Another actor from the Southern Region, who also asked for anonymity, said the organisers of the competition were taking them for a ride.

“We had the regional finals in October and, so, by now we could have had the grand finals. I have started questioning this competition. It seems the organisers just wanted to use us for their own gains,” the actor said.

Another actor from the Northern Region also said if they do not get feedback before the end of this month, they will be forced to take action and complain to the National Theatre Association of Malawi (Ntam).

But one of the members of the organising team, Shadreck Jumaina, said yesterday that the groups should hold on for a moment.

“Despite the delay, there is progress. At the moment, we just want the groups to be visible on television so that people can start voting before the national final,” Jumaina said.

He could, however, not be drawn to say when they would hold the national finals.

The Superior Drama competition was launched last year and is spearheaded by Superior Events Management through Superior Films in conjunction with Ntam.

Superior Events Management Director, Japhet Majekete, could not be reached for his comment Monday.

But he said recently that everything was in place and that they were serious with the competition.

“We are now on the reality stage and, after that, will come the national finals but we will communicate on the dates,” Majekete said.

The groups that made it to the national finals after their success during the regional finals are Young Travellers Theatre, Logos Theatre and Aini Drama Group from the Southern Region and New Beginning, Umoja Arts and Harmony Arts from the Central Region.

Representatives from the Eastern and Northern regions are Umunthu Arts and We Create Arts and Astrovaganza and Oneness, respectively.

The winner of the contest is expected to walk away with K1.5 million, while those on second and third positions will pocket K750,000 and K500,000, respectively.