



Blue Eagles have dismissed Chipiku Stores Central Region Premier League side Msundwe United claims that the Malawi Police Service (MPS)-sponsored side owes them K200 000 in transfer fee balance for striker Mphatso Philiemon.

Philiemon joined Eagles from Msundwe at the start of the 2017 season and made an instant impression by finishing as second leading scorer in the TNM Super League.

He has since joined Silver Strikers on a K4 million transfer.

Msundwe coach Joseph Malizani told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) yesterday that they sold the player to Eagles at K400 000 but they were only paid K200 000 as down payment.

“It is frustrating that Super League teams do not honour full payment for the players they sign from lower league teams and this affects our development.

“Now that they have sold the player for K4 million, hopefully they will honour the balance,” he was quoted as having said.

But Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala dismissed the claims in an interview yesterday, saying they honoured the transfer fee in full.

“What happened was that when Philiemon joined us, he claimed to have come from a non-league side, Ntchisi Wanderers, and we signed him as a free agent.

“But a couple of weeks later, Msundwe approached us claiming that he was their player and they even reported the issue to FAM [Football Association of Malawi]. It was indeed established that he was registered with them [Msundwe].

“So, FAM advised us to liase with Msundwe and agree on the terms which we did and they charged us K500 000 and not K400 000 as they are putting it now,” said Ngwala.

He said they paid the transfer fee in two instalments.

“At first we paid them K250 000 and then later on we settled the balance. They even signed for the transaction and we have the documents,” said Ngwala. n

The post Eagles dismiss Msundwe’s claims on Philiemon appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link