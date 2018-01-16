Malawi’s veteran footballer Fischer Kondowe has expressed interest to contest as a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Kondowe was unveiled today in Blantyre by Sidik Mia who has also officially announced that he will contest as Vice President for MCP at the party’s convention.

The date for MCP convention is yet to be announced.

The Nyasa Big Bullets player who is aspiring to be Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South Constituency will first have to win the party’s primaries in the area to contest on the MCP ticket.

He earlier told the local media that he wants to be MP in order to develop the area.

“I have grown up in this area but nothing I can see that is changing. In other areas notable development are happening so I want to change this area.

“We don’t have good roads here and most youth have nothing to do. I know what youth needs here and with the little something that I have I can find ways of making them have something to do,” he said.