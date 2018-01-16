…as Fischer joins MCP

Political heavyweight Sidik Mia has announced he will vie for the position of vice president for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at the opposition party’s convention.

Mia who broke the silence earlier last year when he joined the MCP after a long dormant period in frontline politics made the revelations at a media briefing today as the party welcomed new members in Blantyre.

Mia told reporters that he wants to be part of the MCP by contesting as vice president for the party at a convention that Malawi24 understands is meant to take place in a few months.

Mia has since urged party followers to cling to the party as the race to the polls rages on.

When he joined the MCP, divisions arose as reports suggested that the Lower Shire politician had wanted the veep post by financing the party at the expense of interim Veep Richard Msowoya.

In fact, Mia had ironically said he was ready to ‘oust a sleeping position bearer’.

Analysts argued that divisions of this sort could be a drawback in the race to the polls.

Malawi24 is following reports that MCP members from the North are against Mia’s intentions and are rallying behind Msowoya who hails from the same region.

Some of the new members include footballer Fischer Kondowe who will be contesting as a Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South.

More reactions to follow.