



New pay television service providers Kwese TV have awarded the country's two basketball players named Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in the 2017 season.

Sungani Mkandawire, who plays for Loxx 360 in the Southern Zone Basketball League (Sozobal) and Ecobank basketball team’s Rodrick Trigu were all smiles at College of Medicine (CoM) Sports Complex in Blantyre where each of them received a Kwese TV decoder worth K50 600 with one month free subscription and free installation.

“It feels great to be recognised for my exploits in the domestic basketball competitions. Thanks for this award,” Mkandawire said.

Kwese TV sales and customer support executive Frank Mchenga said the awards underline Kwesé’s efforts to develop basketball in the country.

“As you know, we hold exclusive rights for the NBA channel the whole of Africa. Therefore, we feel obliged to be connected to Malawi basketball and grow together,” he said.

According to Ray Chioko, whose entity Sunday Ball conducts the selection process of the MVPs, the winners are determined individually based on their number of appearances in winning teams for the entire season.

“The players are matched with different team-mates each week. So, they are judged individually. Every week we split into teams as equal as possible then the team with the most wins on the day is given the display picture [DP] honours for that week. Then we count how many DPs a player featured in a year,” he said. n

