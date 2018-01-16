Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Masoaphambe is today scheduled to deliver his judgment on a 26 year old man who was arrested after attempting to snatch an envelope containing cash from President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Francis Itende last week appeared in Court on the matter and was charged with case of a conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

It is said that on December 23, 2017, the suspect outclassed the security personnel at Songani Trading Centre and attempted to snatch an envelope from Mutharika.

Mutharika had a stopover at Sangani to cheer DPP women while en route to Chikoko-Bay in Mangochi.

