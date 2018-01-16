President Peter Mutharika has attacked media houses saying they do not report positively about the country and his government.

Mutharika made the utterances during the commemoration of Chilembwe Day in Chiradzulu district on Monday.

The day falls on 15th January every year.

In his remarks, President Mutharika said the country has managed to stabilise its currency which has helped to make Malawi attractive to investors.

According to Mutharika, Forbes Magazine and Cosmopolitan Travel Guide have indicated that the country is among 18 top countries to have many tourists in 2018.

He however claimed that there is no such news in Malawi media outlets since local media always trash the country.

“Our foreign currency reserves are at highest in history. Now Malawi is a highly rated destination for investors because we have restored economic confidence. Malawi is preferred destination for tourists. According to Forbes Magazine and Cosmopolitan Travel Guide, Malawi is among the 18 top countries to be most visited in 2018.

“Worldwide, Malawi is rated number 3 and in Africa as number 1 as a country to visit in 2018. You will not find that in our local media because they are busy trashing this country,” Mutharika said.

He further claimed that local media think that they are hurting him not knowing that the country’s image is the one being tarnished.

“What they don’t know is that they are destroying their own country.

“This kind of behaviour must change. We need to transform our mindset,” Mutharika said.