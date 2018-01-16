



Chipiku Stores Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Premier League champions TN Stars twice came from behind to salvage a point against Msundwe United in their last game of the season on Sunday at Msundwe ground in Lilongwe.

Stars were also officially crowned champions after the match watched by the sponsors and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice-president James Mwenda, among others.

TN Stars’ top scorer and captain Stain Dave claimed a brace in the second-half to take his tally to 32 goals while Potipher Ganizani and Bason Masauko scored for Msundwe.

The champions have finished the campaign with 77 points from 38 games, having won 25, drawn twice and lost 11 while Msundwe are 15th with 38 points from 34 games.

In a post-match interview, TN Stars coach Meke Mwase had positive eye on the result.

“We have seen some areas where we need to rectify. Msundwe gave us a good game and they have some good players whom we can sign,” he said.

CRFA general secretary Bernard Chiwiruwiru Harawa, while congratulating TN Stars, advised the team to beef up their squad in preparation for the TNM Super League. n

