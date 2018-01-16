



Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) has said it still has a bright future in the telecommunications sector.

MTL Chief Executive Officer, Harry Gombachika, said this recently during a customer engagement cocktail party the firm organised in Blantyre.

Gombachika’s remarks come at a time the firm has been restructuring its business, a process which resulted in the decommissioning of its mobile phone service last year.

He said some people have been approaching the company to reconsider its decision.

“The observations may be true, however, there are some fundamentals that must be right, lest we invest in a business that no longer exists or we become efficient in systems and infrastructures that are no longer relevant.

“We, at MTL, are convinced that we needed to change and that change has to be significant. If I had to borrow terms used in other circles, we had to be born again. We could no longer drive the business forward by using the rear view mirror, reminiscing the old glory days,” Gombachika said.

He observed that, consistent with such a conviction, MTL has changed its philosophy, nature of business in the telecom ecosystem as well as systems and structures that support the business.

The MTL chief said the firm’s philosophy has transformed from being a provider of communication technologies to a provider of connectivity solutions for greater customer experience, which entails that the focus of MTL business has shifted from infrastructure to customer value proposition.

“The centre of gravity for our business model has shifted from networks to the customer. These are reflected in the core ideologies that we adopted in our vision, mission and value statements.

“These are reflected in the focused approach to the telecom business environment we have assumed. These are reflected in the streamlined structures and systems we have recently adopted, anchored by a team ready to serve,” Gombachika said.

Going forward, Gombachika said MTL would be supported on fundamental principles of right business, right systems, right structures and right teams.

“These are not just mere management clichés but we are committed that these become part of our DNA going forward.

“Some of our customers can testify to the same and some who had switched service providers are coming back,” he added.

MTL has Press Corporation Limited as its majority shareholder with 52.7 percent, followed by the Malawi Government with 20 percent, Old Mutual with 16.1 percent, Nico Holdings with nine percent and Investment Alliance with 2.2 percent.





