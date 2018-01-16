



Mzuzu University Theatre Arts Group (Mutag) has announced plans to produce a new movie in the first quarter of 2018.

The movie, whose title has not yet been announced, is a follow up to another successful production Alufeyo written by Misheck Banda last year.

Mutag director Misheck Mzumara told Nation Online that there is a huge interest towards film production and Mutag intends to produce another movie.

“Misheck Banda is writing the script as we speak,” he said.

Mzumara, however, said Mutag will not abandon its core function which is stage drama.

“In 2018, we intend to give out good drama performances across Malawi and to be among those representing Malawi in international theatre and arts festivals,” he said.

The director said they are beginning this year with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s As you Like it.

“It is not a very popular story in Malawi. Centrally, it is a love story. However, Shakespeare weaved into it several stories. It is a story of hate, war, betrayal and friendship. As Mutag we have modernised the English and Africanised the play,” said Mzumara.

“Several scenes have been devised by the cast and I directed the play.”

On assertions that stage drama is dead, Mzumara said he does not understand the argument because currently there is a boom in stage drama.

“The issue of sometimes having little audiences is not in my opinion an indication that drama is dead, there are many factors to that. Those that patronise stage drama are actually enjoying it, wanting more and more performances and actually leave the theatre space with a feeling of having seen a good drama.”

Film Association of Malawi (Fama) president Ezaius Mkandawire said the film and drama industry has made great strides.

“What has been the draw back in the industry has been a lack of deliberate efforts by government and other stakeholders to support the industry,” he said.

