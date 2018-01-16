Kanengo Police Station is keeping in custody an unknown woman on allegations that she fell from a witchcraft plane.

A pastor for Kingdom Life Church, Chipoliro Banda (42) reported to the police on Saturday night (the 13th January) and complained that he received a call from his security guard at his church premises, located at Area 50 in Lilongwe, who told him that he heard something falling from the sky within the church compound.

The guard checked and discovered that it was a naked woman who had strange looks.

Upon receiving the report Police officers rushed to the scene where they managed to rescue the woman from villagers who were ready to manhandle the woman.

Police say the woman is in normal condition but failing to speak property.

Police say the woman will answer a criminal case of trespass.