



Silver expect to sign more players, complete Chiona’s move

Silver Strikers have said they are not done yet on the player transfer market as they expect to sign at least four more.

After beating Nyasa Big Bullets to the signing of Lazarus Nyemera, Mphatso Philiemon and, more recently Jack Chiona, the Bankers have said they will now turn their focus to Under-20 national team and Griffin Young Stars forward Peter Banda and Civil Sporting Club’s Raphael Phiri.

Silver on Sunday signed Dwangwa United’s Chiona for K4 million on a three-year deal, the same amount they paid for Philiemon.

The Bankers general secretary (GS) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said: “Next will be Peter Banda and Raphael Phiri. We are on the move. Watch this space.

“This is not the end and it is not the beginning, but rather the beginning of the beginnings and expect two more signings from the so called giant teams.”

However, Young Stars owner and coach Griffin Saenda Jnr said Banda is not going anywhere until he writes his Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations this June.

“Yes, Silver approached us but so did Be Forward Wanderers and Bullets. But my position is that I want the boy to concentrate on his education before venturing into mainstream football.

“Already he is behind in his school work due to his involvement with both the senior and Under-20 national teams last year and we have hired a part-time teacher for him,” he said.

On his part, Civil GS Ronald Chiwaula confirmed having been approached by Silver on Phiri’s services.

“We gave them the green light to talk to the player and agree personal terms since his contract was expiring.

“Thereafter, they [Silver] came back to us saying they had agreed terms with the player and they asked us to come up with a transfer fee which we did.

“But when we went back to the player, he told us that Silver’s offer was not good enough and, instead, opted to extend his contract with us. So, he extended it to 2021,” he said.

Chiwaula also said Bullets expressed interest in the player though not formally.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya yesterday said: “Currently we are not commenting on prospective signings nor revealing their identities until deals are secured.”

So far, only the big guns have been busy on the transfer market.

Bullets have signed Righteous Banda and Patrick Phiri from Civil and PremierBet Wizards, respectively while the Nomads have roped in William Thole, Dan Kumwenda, Peter Cholopi (Azam Tigers), Mischeck Botomani, Dennis Chembezi (Wizards), Blessings Tembo (Silver) and Niikiza Aimable (Bullets). n

