



President Peter Mutharika has conceded that there is corruption in his government but has accused the media of exaggerating the situation.

Mutharika was speaking Monday during this year’s Chilembwe Day commemorations held at Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu.

Mutharika said there is corruption in the Executive arm of the government, Legislature, Judiciary, civil society as well as the media and faith organisations.

“The trouble in this country is that we are politicising corruption. They say corruption is growing. I do not think so. It is not true that corruption is growing in this country. What has been growing is the perception of corruption. By doing that, they think they are hurting me. They are making a mistake. What they do not know is that they are destroying their own country,” he said.

Mutharika then hailed Chilembwe for his bravery and vision for the nation saying it takes courage to woo the support of people for change.

“Change is never always welcome. That is why Chilembwe faced resistance and got killed. That is why Moses faced a lot of resistance when he led the children of Israel to the Promised Land. Jesus Christ himself was denied and killed by the same people he came to save. Do you remember how people opposed Bingu? They conspired and he died,” he said.

President of the African Baptist Assembly of Providence Industrial Mission Reverend Patrick Makondesa also hailed Chilembwe for the visionary leadership he demonstrated in the church and the country.

Earlier in the day, Mutharika led the ceremony of laying wreaths on the Chilembwe Memorial Pillar.

Among other notable faces at the prayers were Vice President Saulos Chilima, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera, Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara.





