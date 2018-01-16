A 31-year-old prison warder at Kasungu prison has been arrested for killing a 21-year old prisoner.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Kamwaza has identified the suspect as Wellos Kusakala who killed Jonas Zinaumaleka on 11 January.

Reports say during that day, the warder took 12 inmates including the deceased to work in Kusakala`s garden.

In the process, the deceased and other three prisoners tried to escape but later the deceased and only two prisoners were apprehended by the other inmates.

The warder continuously assaulted Zinaumaleka with a hoe handle and later that night he died in prison cells following serious head injuries sustained.

Meanwhile, Kusakala is being held by police and he is expected to appear in court to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

He comes from Ulaya in the area of Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa while the deceased hailed from Kondwani village in the area of Traditional Authority Chidzuma in Kasungu.