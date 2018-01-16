



South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Lamontiville Golden Arrows has honoured its Malawian defender and Flames captain Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava for making 50 appearances.

Mzava, who joined Arrows from Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2015, was honoured with a collage alongside Musa Bilankulu who reached 200 caps.

They were rewarded after their PSL match against SuperSport United which they won 1-0. Mzava said he was delighted with the recognition.

“I didn’t even realise that I had reached 50 caps and I appreciate my club’s recognition.

“And it could not have come at a better time than after a victory.

“I am thankful to my team-mates and club management for the support they render to me,” he said.

Mzava has been one of the most consistent Malawian players in the South African top-flight league.

Team manager Nonceba Madlala described Mzava as a dedicated and committed player who always gives out his best.

“He is also a natural leader and we are proud to have a player who is captain of the Malawi national team,” he said. n

