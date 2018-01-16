The year 2018 promises to bring a lot more goodies from artists in the country, with some of them indicating that they will release albums.

Some of the artists who have come out to announce that they would be releasing albums include Skeffa Chimoto, Anthony Mr Cool Makondetsa, Black Missionaries, Malume Bokosi, Lawrence Mbenjere, Tamanyawaka Chavula and Lulu.

Ahead of releasing the albums, some artists have started testing the waters by dropping singles.

Recently, Lulu announced that he would be dropping more singles before releasing an album.

Lulu will release his first single titled ‘Sendera’ on February 5. This is a love song and, February being the month of Valentine’s Day, Lulu decided to offer a song.

However, with all that said, artists have a huge challenge ahead of them to come out with good music.

It is not just about releasing albums for the sake of it, but to do better than before on the market.

Meanwhile, Tamanyawaka has announced that she will be dropping a single titled ‘Kaya’ tomorrow.

“The single, ‘Kaya’, is ready. It’s a reggae track as usual and, basically, it is a song that is exalting God. It is all about thanking God for the blessings and, most of all, for the gift of life. Again, in the song, I am saying without God nothing is possible,” Tamanyawaka said.

The female musician also said she is making strides in her performances as she performs with Black Missionaries.

“The relationship with Black Missionaries is growing and I would like to thank them for giving me the platform. I am learning a lot from them as well and I am looking forward to improving a lot,” Tamanyawaka said.

The artist has always promoted unity among musicians and, in the past, used to hold performances featuring both secular and gospel artists.

Last year, Tamanyawaka announced that she had courted the attention of House of Riddim, an international record label from Austria