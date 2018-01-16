Two Standard 6 learners in Lilongwe were on Monday hit by lightning as they were chatting in a maize field.

Malawi24 caught up with Kanengo police spokesperson Labani Makalani who has confirmed the issue.

Makalani said the two were hit by lightning at Mzondo Kachimbwinda village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe

Makalani has identified the two as Patricia Guwe,12, and Anderson Yohane, 16, both from Mzondo Kachimbwinda, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

“They were in love affair and were chatting in maize field when rain with thunders found them there. Then today morning they were found dead with all signs showing they died due to lightning,” Makalani said.

Parents of the two reported the matter to Police and officers visited the scene and collected the dead bodies to Kamuzu Central Hospital where medics confirmed that death was caused by lightning.

Police have advised people that if they are outside during a thunderstorm, they should seek refuge in a car or grounded building when lightning or thunder begins, if they are caught outside away from a building or car, they should stay clear of water bodies and tall objects like trees, find a low spot or depression and crouch down as low as possible, but don’t lie down on the ground and if they are inside, avoid taking baths or showers and don’t wash dishes.

People have also been advised to avoid using landline phones, televisions, and other appliances that conduct electricity.