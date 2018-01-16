Journalists in Malawi have hit back at President Peter Mutharika over his sentiments that the media is to blame for the negative stories in the country.

Speaking at the commemoration of John Chilembwe in Chiradzulu district yesterday, Mutharika faulted the media for tarnishing his government’s image with negative stories.

The Malawi leader urged journalists to report positive stories citing community colleges and tarmac roads achieved by his government.

Mutharika also faulted other critics saying they are making him “face resistance” while governing the country.

But Chairperson for Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter Tereza Ndanga has lashed at Mutharika saying the media’s job in the country is not to praise his government.

Ndanga added that the role of the media is to be a “watchdog” by providing “checks and balances” to the government in a country.

She further urged Mutharika’s led government to put more energy on the areas reported to have been badly performed.

The Malawi media has reported high corruption cases in the country, a development that has angered partners who help Malawi financially.

Recently, the Millennium Challenge Compact announced suspension of funding on energy over corruption cases that have marred the sector.

But Mutharika downplayed cases of increased corruption under his government saying it is the perception on corruption that is increasing.