A 9 year old boy has died after being hit by a minibus along Limbe-Manje road at Mango stage in Blantyre.

According to Limbe Police Station Publicist Widson Nhlane, the accident occurred on Tuesday at around 7am.

Nhlane said the motor vehicle registration number MJ 9601 Mazda Bongo which was being driven by Peter Mpofu aged 32 was coming from the direction of Limbe going towards Manje township.

“Upon reaching Mango stage around 0700 hours, it hit the 9 year old who was in Std 3 at Mictina pvt school as he was on his way to school,” he explained.

Due to the impact, the boy sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The driver was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to answer a charge of “Causing death by reckless driving” which is contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

Police are meanwhile appealing to road users mainly motorists to observe speed limits or road signs to avoid re- occurrence of such accidents.

The deceased hailed from Njande in Traditional Authority Nkula in Machinga district.