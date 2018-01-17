A prisoner’s rights activist has expressed disappointment over frequent power cuts in prisons.

According to the activist, Victor Mhango, the power outages in the country’s prisons are leading to inmates sleeping on empty stomachs.

Mhango who is also Executive Director for the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA), wondered why Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) does not make prisons one of its priority areas.

He said prisons are supposed to be getting power day in and day out as is the case with most hospitals.

He has since asked authorities to take another step on the matter claiming that the conditions in most prisons are a violation of prisoners’ rights.

Most prisons in Malawi migrated from the use of firewood after the European Union bought them electric pots.